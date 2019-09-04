St. Marys police officer rescues kitten from car engine

Photo courtesy: St. Marys Police and Fire Department

ST. MARYS, Kan. (KSNT) – A St. Marys police officer rescued a kitten from a car engine on Tuesday.

Officer Lisa Davis began working at the St. Marys Police Department on Monday, and on her second day of work, rescued a small member of the community.

SMPD was called by the Saint Marys Computer store to help retrieve a kitten that was stuck in a car engine.

The City of St. Marys Police and Fire Department posted on their Facebook page that Officer Davis was able to get the kitten out of the car, and that “Engine-cat” was unharmed and released to an owner.

