TOPEKA (KSNT) – One person was taken to an area hospital and another was taken into custody after a stabbing in downtown Topeka.

At 11:44 a.m. Wednesday, the Topeka Police Department responded to a report of a stabbing at 1st Street and Topeka Boulevard, according to City of Topeka Spokesperson Rosie Nichols.

On arrival, officers found an individual suffering from non-life threatening injuries. The individual was taken to an area hospital by American Medical Response for treatment.

Nichols said one person is currently in custody and an investigation is ongoing.