State-of-the-art movie theater opens next week in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A movie theatre experience unlike any theatre in Topeka is opening next week.

The Topeka Wheatfield 9 Movie Theatre will offer moviegoers state of the art technology.

The theatre has a “grand screen”, which is one of the largest in the nation, and what they call “MX4D.” It has seats that move in sync with the on-screen action.

Sensory effects like snow, wind, and scent also add to that immersive feeling.

There are also heated reclining seats, made to order food, and a full-service bar.

Features they say you just can’t get at home.

“We understand there are all kinds of reasons for people to stay at home,” Paul Farnsworth, Director of Public Relations for B&B Theaters said. “There are great things on demand, you can be comfortable at home, so we want to be sure that when they come here, we’re giving them something that is exciting-something that is different.”

The theatre will have its grand opening for the public next week on November 7.

