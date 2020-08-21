State released incorrect information about man involved in trooper shooting

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation released the wrong hometown and pointed KSNT News to an incorrect picture of a man that a highway patrol trooper shot Wednesday night, according to Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse.

Morse said the birthdays of the two men – with identical names – are one day apart. The shooting happened near Mayetta in Jackson County.

KSNT News has been in touch with the man who was identified as the suspect in the case to apologize for the situation.

Sheriff Morse said the man involved in the shooting is Shanon D. Wren, 41, of Topeka.

To read the full story on the shooting click HERE.