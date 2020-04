TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Deaths related to the Covid-10 virus increased by a small number.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment released new numbers at midday on Thursday.

The number of deaths in the state stands at 42. That’s up from 38 on Wednesday. Confirmed cases are at 1106 while hospitalizations are at 263.

Governor Laura Kelly will discuss issues related to the Coronavirus at her daily briefing at 2pm.