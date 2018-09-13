Kansas native to go to space in October
HOUSTON (KSNT) - Kansas native Tyler "Nick" Hague will travel to the International Space Station for his first spaceflight in October.
Hauge was born in Belleville, Kan. and grew up in Hoxie, Kan. in Sheridan County.
Hague will make a six-month mission and will take part in hundreds of research missions.
Hague is currently at a Cosmonaut Training Center in Russia, with his crewmate from the Russian space agency Roscosmos, NASA said in a release.
The pair will launch from Kazakhstan, on Oct. 11. They are scheduled to return to Earth in April.
Hague was selected by NASA as an astronaut in 2013 and finished his training in 2015.
Hague is also a colonel in the U.S. Air Force.
