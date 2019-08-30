Man in statewide Silver Alert found safe

GODDARD, Kan. (KSNW) – Goddard police report a missing Goddard man has been found safe by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

A Silver Alert was issued statewide for 88-year-old John Hughes who went missing Thursday afternoon.

A Goddard resident, Hughes had not been seen since 1 p.m. Thursday. Hughes left for a medical appointment in west Wichita but never arrived.

Hughes has memory loss and suffers from coronary heart disease. Authorities believe he is disoriented, as he was last seen Friday morning at a convenience store in northwest Oklahoma and reported he was trying to get to Dodge City.