UPDATE 8:33 a.m.: According to the Riley County Police Department, the individual has been found safe.

RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) has issued a Silver Alert for a missing person from Manhattan.

At 3:03 a.m., the KBI issued a Silver Alert for a 77-year-old.

The individual was last seen around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 15 driving towards Manhattan from Riley near the 6400 block of Tuttle Creek Boulevard in Manhattan, according to the KBI.

Anyone with information on the individual’s whereabouts are asked to call the Riley County Police Department at 785-537-2112.

