Statewide tornado alert leads to confusion

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A statewide alarm at 10 a.m. Tuesday morning in accordance with Severe Weather Preparedness Week has caused some alarm after warnings did not label the message a test.

The National Weather Service in Topeka issued an apology for the warning nine minutes after it was issued.

“Many of you received a Wireless Emergency Alert that alerted your phone to a TORNADO WARNING! This was part of Severe Weather Awareness Week and simply a TEST! We apologize for any inconvenience and confusion.“ NWS, Topeka

NWS Wichita tweeted out screenshots of the test procedure but noted that what appears on a cell phone was beyond their control.

Here is the complete text of the warning that was sent from NWS Wichita this morning. Note the number of times that TEST was included. What appears on cell phones is beyond our control. #kswx pic.twitter.com/zZsOrbkAhy — NWS Wichita (@NWSWichita) March 2, 2021

A proclamation issued by the governor declares March 1 through March 5 Severe Weather Preparedness Week.

According to the proclamation Kansas had 17 tornados documented in 2020.

The proclamation credits preparedness for not having any deaths due to tornados in 2020.