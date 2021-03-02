Statewide tornado alert leads to confusion

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A statewide alarm at 10 a.m. Tuesday morning in accordance with Severe Weather Preparedness Week has caused some alarm after warnings did not label the message a test.
The National Weather Service in Topeka issued an apology for the warning nine minutes after it was issued.
“Many of you received a Wireless Emergency Alert that alerted your phone to a TORNADO WARNING! This was part of Severe Weather Awareness Week and simply a TEST! We apologize for any inconvenience and confusion.“NWS, Topeka
NWS Wichita tweeted out screenshots of the test procedure but noted that what appears on a cell phone was beyond their control.
A proclamation issued by the governor declares March 1 through March 5 Severe Weather Preparedness Week.
According to the proclamation Kansas had 17 tornados documented in 2020.
The proclamation credits preparedness for not having any deaths due to tornados in 2020.