WESTMORELAND, Kan. (KSNT) – It seems to be a new trend.

People in northeast Kansas are proving you can stay ‘cool’ at any age. Residents at the Westy Community Care Home in Westmoreland spent their Monday sliding around.

Employees helped them cool off by guiding them down a homemade slip & slide.

You may remember the non-profit Nicol Home in Cloud County did something similar a few weeks ago.