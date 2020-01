TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – It’s been a couple of months since we broke ground on our third St. Jude dream home.

On Thursday, we got an update on the progress.

The framework is now up and so are the two-by-fours with well wishes from the KSNT team.

This year’s home has four bedrooms, three baths, and is 3,200 square feet.

Tickets for your chance to win the giveaway will go on sale soon, with all proceeds going to St. Jude.

To see a full photo gallery of the progress, CLICK HERE.