FIRST LOOK: Topeka’s 2020 St. Jude Dream Home

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The third St. Jude Dream Home in Topeka has been revealed.

The home, slated for a 2020 giveaway, will be built by Mark Boling Construction. Carrie Williams with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital shared the first rendering of the home Thursday morning.

(Courtesy Photo/Michael Wayne Broussard Architectural Imagery)

In the coming months Kansans will have the opportunity to reserve a ticket for the chance to win the St. Jude Dream Home. All proceeds from the giveaway go to benefit the young patients at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital fighting cancer and other serious illnesses.

KSNT teamed up with Alpha Media Topeka and Furniture Mall of Kansas to break ground on the new home in November.