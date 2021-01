TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The driver of a stolen car ran away from the scene after being hit by a train in north Topeka Tuesday night.

Around 5:30 p.m., a report came in near NW St. John Street and NW Polk Street about a car and train collision.

Authorities on scene tell us the train was going 10 miles per hour and the person driving the stolen car from Lawrence ran off but left the car there.

Injuries are unknown right now.

Officials said they are investigating what happened.