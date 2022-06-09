What We’re Tracking:

Another storm chance tonight/early Friday

Warm and dry for the weekend

Breezy and humid next week

The best chance for storms arrives later this evening and into the overnight hours. There is a slight risk a couple storms could become strong to severe with damaging wind gusts being the main concern. Some of these showers may linger into early Friday morning.

Friday will start of with rain before drying out by the afternoon. Clouds may be stubborn but peeks of sunshine are possible before sunset. Afternoon highs will struggle to get out of the upper 70s, but a few spots could make it to 80°.

Saturday and Sunday should be mostly sunny, and we’ll start to warm things up gradually into the lower 90s by Sunday as an area of high pressure builds in.

Winds become breezy out of the south again for Monday and Tuesday, and that will help to warm us up into the middle 90s. With the humidity increasing, too, that will send our heat index values into the low 100s for the first part of next week. We, also, can’t rule out some pop-up thunderstorms with the heat of the day on Sunday and Monday.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller