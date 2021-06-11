Storm damage closes Pomona Lake Marina

VASSAR (KSNT) – The Pomona Lake Marina is closed until further notice due to storm damage.

The marina was just one of the many impacted during Friday’s severe storms that prompted across northeast Kansas that caused damage to several businesses and buildings.

In a Facebook Post, Pomona Lake Marina said the storm caused damage to the store, docks, and walkways.

“Several docks and boats were damaged as well. We unfortunately are closed until further notice. Please do not try calling as we are without power and service and we please ask that customers do not try to access the area due to safety reasons.” Pomona Lake Marina – Facebook

The post also encourages people to not stop by the area, or try calling the marina right now since the storms knocked out their power.