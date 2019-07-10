Storm knocks down power lines, shuts down Linn at all entrances

LINN, Kan. (KSNT) – Significant storm damage Wednesday morning has shut down a northeast Kansas town.

Linn has downed power lines and debris strewn across the town of 400 residents, according to Washington County Emergency Management. Due to danger from the damage, they closed the city at all of its entrances around 9 a.m.

Washington County Emergency Management reported locals are working to clear tree limbs and branches blocking the streets, and have not requested outside help at this time. They hope to reopen access to the town by the afternoon.

Emergency Management Director Randy Hubbard said the damage from the Wednesday morning storm is worse than the damage from the Memorial Day storms.