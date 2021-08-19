Stormont Vail Events Center going to the dogs this weekend

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Stormont Vail Events Center is home to over 850 dogs for the next four days.

“This is the first day of a four-day show. We will have shows on Friday, Saturday and Sunday as well. We have all-breed shows, which means that includes all the breeds that the AKC recognizes, including a toy breed show,” says Karen McFarlane, the event organizer from Kearney Missouri.

“These dogs come from Florida, West Virginia Texas, California, Arizona, Iowa, Nebraska, Missouri and Kansas,” says McFarlane.

The dog show is a joint effort between the Jesse James Kennel Club in Kearney, Missouri and the Greater Emporia Kennel Club.

Doors are open to the public. For their safety, guests are encouraged not to interact with the dogs.