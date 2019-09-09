Stormont Vail Events Center hosts adopt a duck drive-thru

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Sertoma Club’s giant inflatable duck made the Stormont Vail Events Center it’s home on Monday for the drive-thru duck adoption.

The Topeka Sertoma Club is holding it’s 24th annual Great Duck Race this weekend and to prepare, they held a drive-thru duck adoption at the Stormont Vail Events Center.

This Saturday thousands of them will be dropped into Lake Shawnee for a rubber duck race. The owners of the ducks that cross the finish line first will win prizes.

Until the start of the race, ducks can be adopted for $5 each. All the money raised will go to different local organizations like the Ronald McDonald House.

“We just decided we wanted to be out there making it a little bit easier for somebody to adopt if they don’t want to go online or they can’t go to the race on Saturday this gives them a great opportunity on the way home from work to just stop by and get it done,” said Julie Hejtmanek, the organizer of the Sertoma Duck Race.

The race will have food, music and games, all for free. Families are invited to come out and watch.

The drive-thru was open until 7:00 p.m. tonight, but you can also adopt a duck online, or join KSNT News Anchor, Brooke Lennington’s team.