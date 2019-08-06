Stormont Vail Events Center lockdown lifted, TPD investigates shots fired in nearby home

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Stormont Vail Events Center was put on lockdown Tuesday afternoon as Topeka Police work to locate two men in relation to shots fired in a home just blocks away.

Shawnee County Dispatch reported that Topeka Police responded to a call of gunshots in the 1700 block of SW Lincoln St. at 2:44 p.m.

Topeka Police officials said two men entered a home and fired one shot then fled the scene. No one was hit by the gunfire, and when police arrived they found a gun near the home.

TPD is now canvassing the area for the two men involved.

Kellen Seitz, the General Manager of the Stormont Vail Events Center, said that while no events are going on today, the events center was on lockdown out of an abundance of caution for employees and events staff. The lockdown was lifted around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

This is an ongoing investigation and KSNT will update with more information as it is given.