Topeka’s Stormont Vail now requires COVID-19 vaccine for employees

ATLANTA, GA – UNDATED: This undated handout photo from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows a microscopic view of the Coronavirus at the CDC in Atlanta, Georgia. According to the CDC the virus that causes Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) might be a “previously unrecognized virus from the Coronavirus family.” (Photo by CDC/Getty Images)

TOPEKA (KSNT) — On Thursday, Stormont Vail announced they will now be requiring all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Employees were notified about the change earlier Thursday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

