MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Stormont Vail Health campus in Manhattan is fully open to the public today.



The community celebrated Friday as the ribbon was cut on the new 80,000 square foot medical facility. The long-awaited health center began offering a few services back in July, but today was its grand opening.

This addition will provide services for things like cardiology, behavioral health and much more. This brand-new facility is providing the Manhattan area with a wide variety of healthcare.

“It’s a great opportunity to bring people together where instead of being separated by various different buildings, we’re together so they can collaborate on the care, so that they can build a culture that is welcoming and healing,” President and CEO of Stormont Vail Health Dr. Rob Kenagy said.

In addition to the grand opening, Stormont Vail announced its partnership with Kansas State University to collaborate on future research and support various programs.

“K-State is conducting research in nearly all areas affecting human health and wellness, including health science and healthcare, infectious disease and vaccines, diseases and treatments, assistive technologies and therapeutics, fitness and nutrition, and more,” said David Rosowsky, K-State Vice President for Research. “The addition of this state-of-the-art research facility near our Manhattan campus will enhance current collaborations with Stormont Vail Health and further leverage the university’s commitment to providing excellent teaching, research, clinical care and service to Kansans.”