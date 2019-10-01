Storms and heavy rain for a day or two, then it turns much cooler

Temperatures will become very chilly by Wednesday night and Thursday

A strong low pressure area is about to bring a major change. We have a high storm risk and heavy rain potential first, then temperatures tumble for the late week period.

Sunshine will become limited today with uncomfortable conditions. Dew points should be in the low 70s. Temperatures will approach 90 in spots where storms occur much later. Stronger south wind could also be in the 25-35mph range at times.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect from 7pm Tuesday until 7pm Wednesday for Brown, Dickinson, Geary, Jackson, Jefferson, Morris, Nemaha, Pottawatomie, Riley, Shawnee and Wabaunsee counties.

Greater Topeka Tuesday

Highs: 86-90

Heat Index: 95-98

Wind: S/SW 15-30

Storms may be heavy overnight into early Wednesday. Rain chances remain high though midweek before the boundary passes and much drier, cooler air seeps into northeast Kansas.

We may go through a cool snap late week. Lows should be in the 40s with highs in the mid 60s. Sunshine becomes more prevalent Thursday before a weak front brings a chance for showers by Friday night through early Saturday.

Temperatures may go up slightly for the start of the weekend, but 60s should be expected on Sunday and Monday as a fall-like pattern builds.

Thunderstorms will develop today, but rain is more likely this evening…

KSNT Meteorologist David George

