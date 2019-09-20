Storms become likely this weekend, and it will feel much better by Monday

Temperatures will continue dropping gradually in the coming days, and as the numbers come down, we may get more raindrops to fall with the bigger thunderstorm risk this weekend.

Lows and highs have been about 10-14 degrees above normal for the past week, and the large high pressure area that has been so dominate will begin to break. An approaching system will give us more clouds, greater storm chances and slightly cooler air.

Today should be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with possible afternoon thunderstorms. Much of the activity might be just before kickoff at area high school games. Breezes may be a touch stronger throughout the day with steady humidity levels.

Greater Topeka Friday

Highs: 83-86

Wind: S/SE 15-25

Expect widely scattered storms Saturday, but the likelihood goes up after 6pm. It could be occasionally stormy overnight Saturday into Sunday as a few storms get strong and possible severe. Heavy rainfall should be expected.

Temperatures and dew points will drop just a bit more into Monday. The slightly cooler air arrives just in time for the start of fall which occurs early Monday at 2:50AM Central Time.



Consistent temps take us through much of next week. It should pleasant for the most part, but there might be some showers come by from time to time. The overall pattern is for near normal temps, and the 90s may be gone until next May.

Lower temps and bigger storm chances in the near future….

KSNT Meteorologist David George



