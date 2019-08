ELLIS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Storms are moving through the northwest part of Kansas.

I-70 between Hays and WaKeeney is closed due to several semi-trucks overturned and power lines over the road, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Midwest Energy, Inc. reports tree limbs and power lines down, flooding, some sheds and roof gone and power out to over 6,000 customers in the towns of Hays and Ellis.

Check out the photos below to see some of the damage and storm pictures:

Clouds in Hays Courtesy: Laura Lanhofer

Flooding in Oberlin Courtesy: Courtlyn Waterman

Trees down in Oberlin Courtesy: Courlyn Waterman