MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The severe weather sweeping through Northeast Kansas Thursday evening caused power outages for thousands in Manhattan.

Westar Energy’s power outage map showed that as of 9:45 p.m., 3,130 customers were without power.

The main area affected was North Manhattan, in the area east of HW-24 and south of HW-113.

Power has since been restored to the affected areas.