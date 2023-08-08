What We’re Tracking

Storm chance tomorrow morning

Cooler Wednesday

Warming a bit for the end of the week

We are a little bit warmer than what we saw yesterday with temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Tonight, will be mostly clear until our next storm system moves its way into the area. Our best chance for storms this week will be late tonight and into Wednesday morning.

There may be some stronger storms, as well, with damaging wind gusts being the main threat. The timing for the stronger storms will be in the overnight hours but we think they will move in closer to sunrise. These storms leave us cooler tomorrow with highs in the lower to middle 80s.

After the midweek storm chance, temperatures begin to gradually warm towards the weekend. Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s are likely for the end of the week and start of the weekend before high pressure tries to build back in to our south. There may be a slim chance for a pop-up storm or two Friday afternoon, and a slightly better chance for storms late Sunday. Other than that, the rest of the week remains dry.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ely Millard