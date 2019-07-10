Storms roll through northeast Kansas

Heavy rains and strong winds pummeled parts of northeast Kansas overnight and into the daybreak hours.

Areas to the northwest of Topeka appeared to have felt the brunt of the weather. The Kansas Department of Transportation reports K-9 is closed from Frankfort to the U.S. 77/K-9 junction in Marshall County due to storm damage. KDOT adds there are power lines and trees down on the road. It is estimated to be late this afternoon before the highway is open.

UPDATE: K-9 opened back up just before 11 a.m. Wednesday.

In Topeka, skies were darkened by storm clouds and heavy rains just after daybreak. There were some reports of downed tree limbs and power lines down.

KSNT Meteorologist David George reports winds of 60mph in Belleville, Linn and the Waterville areas just after 5:30 a.m. The largest report of hail was in Linn, in Washington County, with golf ball to egg size hail.

.@KSNTNews a downed tree has fallen on some power lines on NE Laurent St. @WestarEnergy crews are already on scene assessing the situation. pic.twitter.com/m7q5rZrurh — Nate Tacey (@natetaceyKSNT) July 10, 2019

