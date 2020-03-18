Storms Thursday with much stronger wind, but prepare for the temperature tumble that follows

Much warmer through Thursday, then sharply colder Friday and Saturday

Showers developed out west last night, with increasing moisture and instability through the overnight. That helped make some early morning showers and t’storms across northeast Kansas.

Today will be occasionally wet early. Clouds dominate, but temperatures jump nicely with more southwest wind. There is a good chance to go variably cloudy with a few afternoon showers and 65-70 degree numbers.

Greater Topeka Wednesday

Highs: 63-69

Wind: S/SW 10-20

The next upper disturbance will arrive late Wednesday night into daybreak Thursday, with some rain likely. Scattered strong t’storms could allow blow through. Some spots may reach the low 70s with southwest wind of 20-40 and gusty before the passing frontal boundary. After that, it turns sharply colder for Friday and even colder into early Saturday.

It should be very pretty Saturday with mostly sunny conditions, but it will be very frigid and frosty early. Temps may start in the upper teens to low 20s. Highs will only reach the upper 30s and low 40s. The cold snap may be strong enough to severely damage daffodils and other early flowers.

Clouds will gradually increase Sunday, and temperatures will still be very chilly. Showers likely return for Sunday night and Monday we begin the final full week of March.

Expect rain in these early morning hours, and the next hits really early Thursday…

KSNT Meteorologist David George



