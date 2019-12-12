Strong wind slowly eases, and we stay mild before temperatures tumble this weekend

After starting the week with clouds and strong wind, it’s been relatively pleasant. Temperatures have moderated, and numbers should go even higher toward the weekend.

Today should be rather windy early with a mostly cloudy sky. Breezes will gradually ease throughout the afternoon as we become partly to variably cloudy, but the stronger southwest wind is what transports the warmer air into the region so I guess we can’t complain.

Greater Topeka Thursday

Highs: 51-56

Wind: S/SW 15-30 early, then 10-20 late

Friday may have passing clouds before becoming clear to partly cloudy. It should be a pleasant afternoon with sunshine and light breezes. A West Coast system begins to impact the region Friday night into Saturday as it turns colder.

Clouds increase Saturday with much cooler air. Precipitation should hold off until Sunday. There could be light snow develop throughout the day. It will depend on moisture content to determine how much we get.

I guess we may be left with an inch or two and, in some cases, just a bit more. The majority of what we see might be from midnight to noon Monday so play close attention to the latest information.

Tuesday and Wednesday should be sunny and continued chilly. This will put us a week away from the holiday, and we should be able to discuss our chances for a White Christmas by then.

Gusty wind should gradually diminish as the day progresses…

