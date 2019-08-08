Student survey ranks K State among best college experiences in nation

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Princeton Review ranked Kansas State University the second-best college in the nation for best college experiences.

In The Princeton Review’s 2020 edition of “Best 385 Colleges,” Kansas State was ranked second in the nation for best quality of life, great relationship with the surrounding town, and best health services. The university was also ranked number three for happiest students and students who love the college, and number seven for best-run colleges and best athletic facilities.

Specific comments included that the atmosphere is “very personable and really focused on the student” and instructors “go above and beyond” for students.

The national student survey showcases 13% of the nation’s best four-year colleges by reviewing more than 140,000 students’ responses and ranking colleges in 62 categories.

Thomas Lane, vice president for student life and dean of students, noted that the success of the students speaks to the quality of the school itself.

“Ninety-six percent of K-State graduates are employed or are pursuing further education within six months of graduation,” Lane said. “The university has an 84% retention rate and our graduates have the highest average starting salary in the state — a direct result of exemplary K-State education and caring faculty and staff.”

The review showed that students feel professors across all disciplines genuinely care about teaching and are engaging and encourage class participation. Students also felt the student body as a whole was helpful, polite and friendly in nature.