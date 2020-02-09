Students show off their skills at robotics competition in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Students from all across Kansas and Missouri showed off their skills in robotics at a competition on Saturday morning.

TCALC hosted the Vex Robotics competition “Tower Takeover” for more than 27 student-led teams.

Teams battled each other’s robots in timed competitions to see whose could pick up and push things like building blocks the fastest.

It took the entire semester for students to get their robots ready for today’s competition.

“You put so much work into it and you learn about mechanical advantages, you learn about a bunch of different engineering properties, and you learn really how to work with a team best of all,” Cooper Hochard, a senior at Topeka High, said.

There was also a part of the competition where teams could show of their robot’s special skills.

If they did well, they had a chance to go to the state competition later this year.