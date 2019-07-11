Study: Link between sugary drinks and cancer

by: CNN

(CNN) – Just a small glass of juice or soda a day can increase your overall risk for cancer by nearly 20% according to a new study published Wednesday in the medical journal, BMJ.

The research looked at more than 100,000 French adults.

The study found that drinking just a small glass of a sugary drink per day, about a third of a typical can of soda, could increase your overall cancer risk by 18%.

It could also increase the risk of breast cancer by 22%.

The lead author of the study said the findings add to research showing that reducing how many sweetened beverages we drink would be beneficial for our health.

