Summer restaurants close doors while Porubsky’s chili season is just getting started

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – As summer winds down, seasonal favorites are closing their doors, while others are just beginning.

It’s a tradition like no other, Chili season at Porubsky’s in North Topeka.

The deli served up the first bowl of chili for the season on Tuesday.

“It’s probably the hottest chili day we’ve had,” co-owner Cecelia Pierson said.

Meanwhile, at TAD’S, things are starting to wind down after a sometimes chaotic summer because of all the rush, as Valerie Arredondo said, who has worked there for over a year.

“Around this time, usually a lot of people ask when we close,” Arrendondo said.

While it quickly goes from snow cone season to chili season, the traditions stay the same.

“It started as grandmas recipe, and dad’s recipe, and my brother Charlie, he’s the chili man he makes the chili,” Pierson said.

Even with the 90-degree day, people couldn’t stay away from the chili legacy as they anxiously look ahead in seasons.

“Everybody’s ready, we’re ready for chili to start again,” Pierson said.

TAD’s is open until the end of September. Proubsky’s serves up their chili Monday through Thursday.