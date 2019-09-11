Summer today and fall on Friday, but there’s a chance of strong storms in between

Friday will be a near perfect day. I'm already scoring it a 9.5 out of 10.

Tuesday gave us a slight chance for showers and storms. Clouds blocked sun for much of the day and it remained humid. Several brief downpours hit during the midday and afternoon.

Today, temperatures will soar and humidity levels will remain high. South wind could blow at 20-30mph with higher gusts which may be a problem at times. The sky above should be sunny to mostly sunny.

Greater Topeka Wednesday

Highs: 89-92

Wind: S 15-30

Heat Index: 97-100

A few showers could hit early Thursday, but storms become likely later in the day. Precipitation may become widespread and the severe threat will need to be watched closely….especially in the eastern counties. The likely time for strong thunderstorms is between 1pm to 6pm.

Temperatures behind that stronger system should be considerably cooler with so much drier air spilling into the region. There’s a chance to be in the mid to upper 70s in some areas to wrap up the work week. Get ready to enjoy a wonderful September day. We need much more of what we’ll see on Friday.

Friday night should be wonderful for high school football games. The upcoming weekend could start with a spotty shower early Saturday morning, otherwise expect partly cloudy conditions both days with highs in the 80s.

KSNT News is the place for detailed weather information across Northeast Kansas so please check back often for regular forecast updates. You can also download our KSNT Storm Track Weather App for free. It’s the very best way to get an up-to-the-minute mobile forecast! No matter if it’s on-air, online or on-the-go…we’re always tracking to keep you informed and safe.

Hot, windy and humid day ahead…

KSNT Meteorologist David George

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com