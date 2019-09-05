Summer won’t quit without a fight

The next chance for showers and storms should be Saturday night

We had an extremely uncomfortable day for the back to work and school routine Tuesday. Temperatures hit the low to mid 90s with heat index numbers around 105.

The wind tried to shift from southwest to northwest during the late afternoon and evening. It came across the Nebraska border, but it didn’t make it very far. Tuesday night into Wednesday, the passing front made for a pleasant change yesterday. Dew points dropped into the 56-60 degree range, and we had decent sunshine through the day after a few light morning showers.

Last night, warmer and more humid air started to return but that change has mainly affected areas to the southwest. Expect a hot and more humid day as temperatures climb into the 90s again. Wind will be stronger and from the south/southwest.

Greater Topeka Thursday

Highs: 89-93

Wind: SW 12-22

It shouldn’t be as hot Friday into Saturday with a sunny to partly cloudy sky. A weak system will drop into Kansas for possible showers and storms by Saturday night into Sunday with another rain chance into the middle of next week.

We need a prolonged dry spell and a streak of 70 degree days would be really nice too. I don’t see either of those happening soon. This can be a wonderful time of year so let’s see how things play out through the second half of September.

It won’t feel as nice as yesterday….

KSNT Meteorologist David George

