Summertime temps for another day, then relief is on the way

If you think it’s been too hot lately, you’ll be happy with the extended forecast. Temperatures will start gradually dropping in the coming days after we’ve endured highs of 90-95 since Sunday.

One potential rain maker stayed mainly north on Wednesday. The next one has been in the Pacific Northwest for a few days, and it will increase our showers and thunderstorm risk into the weekend.

The sky should be partly cloudy with a stronger south breeze today. A spotty storm is possible this afternoon, but the chances are higher for tomorrow and the weekend.

Greater Topeka Thursday

Highs: 86-90

Wind: S 10-20

Friday should be windy and warm, then a few storms could develop into Friday evening. Some high school football games could be affected so you may want rain gear and keep checking the radar with our mobile app.

Temperatures gradually lower each day to Sunday. Expect a prolonged period where numbers stay closer to normal for mid to late September. Maybe slightly cooler air arrives just in time for the start of fall. The autumnal equinox occurs early Monday at 2:50AM Central Time.

Temperatures should be more comfortable after today….

