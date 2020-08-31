Sunday afternoon fire causes $3K in damages

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department contained a house fire Sunday afternoon that caused thousands of dollars in damage, according to a news release.

Crews arrived at 1005 SW Meadow Ln. around 4:30 p.m. to find smoke coming from a single-story wooden home. Firefighters kept the fire contained to the house where it started, and everyone in the home evacuated safely, according to the release.

Investigators said the fire was caused by an appliance failure, and there were no working smoke detectors found in the house. The fire caused an estimated $3 thousand in content loss, and nobody was hurt during the event, according to a news release.