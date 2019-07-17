Sunflower Foundation makes way on Menninger Hill development

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Menninger Hill in Topeka is getting new life and KSNT News got the first look at construction with the people behind the development.

The Sunflower Foundation has searched for a new home for the past five years.

The organization decided to move into the two abandoned buildings on 6th and Wanamaker earlier this year.

The foundation is a non-profit that works to improve healthcare, something the hill is historically known for.

Its healthy roots began with the Menninger Psychiatric Hospital that was located there for decades until it moved to Houston in 2003.

It will also be used as a hub for other non-profits.

“It’s a center that serves non-profits in Topeka and across the state,” Billie Hall, the president and CEO of the Sunflower Foundation, said. “It’s really about that collaborative learning and working together to solve problems.”

The City of Topeka is giving the non-profit $10 million to support the development.

The Sunflower Foundation plans to move in next June.