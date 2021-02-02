Sunflower Showdown: KU beats K-State, 74-51

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – The Jayhawks beat the Wildcats 74-51 in the Sunflower Showdown Tuesday.

It’s one of the longest continuous rivalries in all of college basketball, the tradition continued Tuesday night as the KU Jayhawks hosted the K-State Wildcats.

Both teams were desperate for a win.

KU entered the night barely over .500 in Big 12 play, at 5-4 and having lost four of their last five games.

K-State had lost their last 8 games and still has only one win in the conference.

Only a small crowd of 1,500 fans filled Allen Fieldhouse Tuesday night due to COVID-19 restrictions.

KU came out hot. A 9-0 start to the game gave the home team all the momentum and forced Bruce Weber into calling an early timeout.

K-State kept things interesting for the rest of the first half and actually outscored the Jayhawks remainder of the half. KU lead 33-25 at halftime.

KU got almost all their first-half scoring from three players. Ochai Agbaji and David McCormack both had ten points at the half, while Christian Braun had nine.

Mike McGuirl lead Wildcat scorers at halftime with ten points as well.

The eight-point lead KU had at half time was the closest K-State would get the rest of the way. An 18-3 KU run through the middle of the second half blew this game wide open and put Bill Self’s team up 56-32.

Christian Braun and David McCormack shared the lead in scoring for KU, both posting 18 points. Ochai Agbaji finished with 15. Also in double digits for the Jayhawks was Jalen Wilson, who had ten points.

KU shut down Senior Mike McGuril, who did not score in the second half after posting double digits in the first half. McGuril finished with 10 points, as did freshman guard Nijel Pack.

KU has now won the last four meetings between the two teams and they improve to 12-6 on the year. K-State falls to 5-14.

The Wildcats will be back in action Saturday as they host 13th ranked Texas Tech. KU be at 17th ranked West Virginia Saturday.