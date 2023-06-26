What We’re Tracking

Sunny and dry Monday

Storm chances Tuesday night

Triple digits on the way

We held on to clear skies through the night and light winds which allowed temperatures to drop down into the lower 60s and even some upper 50s this morning. We’ll hold on to sunshine through the day as winds pick up from the north at 10-15 mph with some spots even upwards of 20 mph. Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s this afternoon.

Tuesday looks pleasurable as well much like what we’re expecting today with temperatures in the lower 90s and a mostly sunny sky. We’ll be watching for a slight chance for storms Tuesday that could linger into Wednesday morning. As of now, they look to be very isolated and many will just see cloud cover.

Other than that, the major story this week will be our first stretch of triple digit heat. That will build in for the last half of the week, but shouldn’t last beyond Friday. A bit more humidity will build back in, too, so get ready for heat index values between 103° to even 108° Wednesday through Friday.

Our next best chance for rain arrives late Friday and into Saturday, and along with that should come a break in the heat. Highs for the start of the weekend look to dip back into the lower 90s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez