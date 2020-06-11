Sunny and warmer days with clear and pleasant nights into the weekend

Very little, if any, rain chance for the next 8-10 days

We experienced a week-long period of hot and steamy weather, but that changed rapidly with a strong low pressure system Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Dew points dropped significantly and temperatures were much lower before any rainfall hit. That precipitation left quickly and the sky cleared. The vicious wind of yesterday died off by sunset.

It’s been clear, quiet, calm and cooler overnight. We get a brilliant, comfortable start to the day before it starts warming quickly. Expect abundant sunshine with low humidity levels and highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Greater Topeka Thursday

Highs: 84-88

Wind: SW 10-20

Friday should be sunny and continued comfortable, although it will be very warm. Dew points will start climbing just a bit more each day. Friday evening should be pleasant for those that want to go do something fun.

It might start feeling hot and muggy again through the weekend. The sky should be mostly sunny both Saturday and Sunday. Expect lows in the 60s and highs back to the 89-92 range. There may be a few isolated showers Tuesday, but it looks like a dry period for the next week or so.

Plenty of sun and warmer temps as we go toward the weekend…

KSNT Meteorologist David George

