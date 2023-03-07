(WGN) – A staple of childhood in the 90s wants to be a staple of adulthood in the 2020s as SunnyD, aka Sunny Delight, gets an alcoholic makeover.

According to a release on PR Newswire, Harvest Hill Beverage Company, which bought the orange beverage in 2017, is launching SunnyD Vodka Seltzer.

The seltzer was “crafted…to have the same great orange taste as the SunnyD our fans know and love.”

It’s being sold as 12oz cans with 4.5% ABV, 95 calories, and zero grams of sugar. The drink gets its sweetness from the use of Stevia.

SunnyD Vodka Seltzer is being sold as a single can and as four-pack boxes starting on Saturday, March 11 at select Walmart stores nationwide.