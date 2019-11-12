Sunset Zoo encourages guests to visit during cold months

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – A Manhattan attraction you may think is closed during the cold months, is still open and welcoming guests.

The Sunset Zoo said although the temperatures are in the teens right now, the zoo is operating just like it would any other day out of the year.

With its newly accredited status, the zoo keeps up with winter protocol to make sure all the animals are warm and healthy during the cold season.

One zookeeper said it’s a great time for family and friends to come check it out.

“The cooler days, especially if the sun is out, are always great days to come and see the animals,” Amelia Jerome, Zookeeper said. “They’re not too hot so they’re not inside and they like to sun bathe and if we’re not that crowded, then yeah it’s great.”

The Sunset Zoo still has many events going on for kids and adults in November and December you can check those out here.