Sunset Zoo in Manhattan among 10% of zoos in nation with accreditation

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Sunset Zoo in Manhattan received the highest honor from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums on Tuesday afternoon.

The zoo announced its reaccreditation with the association through 2023.

Officials with the zoo said only 10 percent of zoos across the country are accredited. The zoo met the standards of animal care, vet programs, conservation education, and safety.

Officials with the AZA say they were very happy with the direction of the zoo.

“It’s a very comprehensive look over a several day period by three experts and they talk to anybody and everybody they want to,” Kristin Vehrs, Executive Director of AZA said. “They ask lots of questions and want to make sure again that the zoo is excellent in all of these important areas.”

The Sunset Zoo has their annual Spooktacular this upcoming Saturday and Sunday.

The cost is $5 per child, which gets two adults in for free. The zoo expects around 5,000 visitors this weekend.