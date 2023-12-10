What We’re Tracking

Mostly sunny, cool Sunday

More sunshine Monday

Dry and near normal for the week

For Sunday, the wind settles down a little bit starting off westerly before eventually becoming southerly. We start off Sunday with clear skies but throughout the day cloud cover increases leaving us with a partly cloudy sky. Highs to wrap up the weekend reach the middle to upper 40s.

We’ll warm up slightly by Monday with a return to some south breezes. Highs climb to the lower to middle 50s. That’s a brief warming as another cold front arrives in the early part of the week dropping us back to more seasonable temperatures in the middle to upper 40s.

The next several days look to be quiet and dry as high pressure become our dominant pattern. This looks to change later this week as our next storm system moves our way. The path is something to watch but it looks to bring a few rain showers late Friday into early Saturday.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller