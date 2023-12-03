TOPEKA (KSNT) – The 20/30 Club of Topeka brought holiday joy to hundreds of families through its “Christmas for Kids” event on Sunday.

The 20/30 Club of Topeka is a non-profit focused on helping children in need. Kids from the Boys & Girls Club, KVC Kansas, CASA of Shawnee County, Inc. and the Family Service & Guidance Center all received $200 to spend on any Christmas presents they wanted.

However, many of the kids chose to use the money on others.

“Sometimes you would think that the kids are gonna rush quickly to buy toys for themselves, but a lot of the time they’re buying things for other family members,” Topeka Mayor Michael Padilla said. “You see that giving and thinking of others and it really reinforces what we’re supposed to be celebrating around Christmas.”

Kids could even get all of their gifts they chose gift wrapped and all prepared for Christmas day.