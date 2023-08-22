TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has arrested a suspect in relation to an ongoing investigation.

TPD posted on Facebook asking for the public’s help in locating Kevin A. Chamberlain in relation to a shooting in South Topeka.

On August 18th, officers responded to a shooting at Travelers Inn. According to TPD, no one had been injured but several gunshots had been fired in an occupied room.

Monday night TPD responded to a burglary in Southeast Topeka and Chamberlain was arrested on the following charges: