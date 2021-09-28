Suspect loose in Pottawatomie County, sheriff urges caution

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY (KSNT) – The Pottawatomie County Sheriffs Office is asking residents who live near the 7000 block of Chinkapin Circle, in rural Manhattan, to “stay inside” as they search for a man who ran away from law enforcement.

Authorities describe the subject as a white male wearing his baseball cap backward.

Law enforcement is currently searching the area between Highway 13, Cedar Creek Road, and Dyer Road near Chinkapin Circle. the suspect fled a scene on Chinkapin Circle.

The subject is wanted on charges of fleeing and eluding, burglary, and felony theft. The suspect is a white male.

They are asking residents living in the area to stay inside and call 911 or 785-457-3353 if they see any suspicious activity.

The Kansas Highway Patrol, Riley County Police Department, and Kansas Wildlife and Parks are assisting in trying to locate the suspect.