Suspect shot and killed by police at apartment complex standoff

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - A 56-year-old man, dealing with mental issues, was shot and killed by officers at the MacArthur's Lake Apartments complex this morning after a standoff.

It happened in the 700 block of West MacArthur. Officers responded to a report of an explosion just before 2 a.m. SWAT was called in after a man started firing shots.

Police tried to make phone contact with the man several times. He continued to shoot at officers. Two officers returned fire killing the suspect around 6 a.m.

"Those armored vehicles were hit at least four times, maybe more," said Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay.

Police said the suspect had multiple guns including a rifle and handgun.

Family members say the suspect was 56-year-old, Fred Burton. They say he suffered from paranoid schizophrenia.

"And the police knew him very well," said niece, Crystal Loyd. "They had a safe word for him but the safe word just didn't work this time. So the safe word just calmed him down every time."

Burton's sister says she is in shock, but grateful nobody else was hurt.

"He just suffered a lot of mental health issues, and he was getting treatment," said the sister. "He had his medication changed a couple of weeks ago. But he was in a good place recently we all thought."

Chief Ramsay explains there were multiple shots fired before police went into the building.

"There were well over 30 shots fired by the subject into other apartments as well," said Chief Ramsay.

Several apartments were evacuated during the shooting. No injuries were reported. The Red Cross was called for those evacuated.

"We are allowing residents back in to get medication and pets until the crime scene is processed," said Ramsay.

Police will be interviewing officers involved in the shooting. Police hope to release more information later today.

Family members say they feel for everyone involved.

"It's just devastating. I wish it could have been different," said Loyd.