Suspicious package at Topeka Regional Airport is cause for concern

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Authorities are investigating a suspicious package near Topeka Regional Airport late Friday morning.

Eric Johnson with the Metropolitan Topeka Airport Authority told KSNT a suspicious package was found at 6531 SE Forbes Ave. The building is not owned by the airport. A sign on the building says Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

Emergency crews are on the scene conducting an investigation.

According to authorities speaking with a KSNT reporter the scene has been handed over to the 73rd Unit Civil Support Team (Weapons of Mass Destruction, WMD).

The Civil Support Team is a small highly trained National Guard organization that supports local, state, and federal agencies responding to threats.

A privately owned building near the field has been evacuated.

This is a developing story.